Mansfield Woodhouse's Alfie Calder wins FIFA22 Connected Club Cup in Wembley final
Mansfield Woodhouse's Alfie Calder has won the Connected Club Cup, the inaugural esports FIFA 22 competition staged by England Football, together with EE
Alfie won the title after competing in the final against five of the nation’s best grassroots FIFA 22 players at Wembley Stadium connected by EE.
Each of the finalists also played against England footballers Beth England, Jess Carter, Declan Rice, Aaron Ramsdale, Jarrod Bowen, Abdou Jobe, Jamie Clarke, Harry Boorman and Will Palmer and EXCEL ESPORTS professional FIFA player Spencer ‘Gorilla’ Ealing, in exhibition matches as grassroots gamers and fans followed the action live on England Football’s Twitch channel as it was live streamed over EE Full Fibre.
Calder said: “To come back from 2-0 down in the last match to win the EE Connected Club Cup Final was incredible.
“It has been such a fun day. Being able to meet and play with the England players from the Men’s, Women’s and Deaf Team was such a great experience. Winning the inaugural Connected Club Cup was the icing on the cake.”
Fans watched as Calder, Brad Colston from Burnley, Luke Downing from Norwich, Harvey Waters from Salisbury, Lolingo Weye from London and Ben Evans from Aylesbury went head-to-head in a two-leg round-robin tournament with matches played on both Xbox and PlayStation.