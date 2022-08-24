Mansfield Woodhouse's Alfie Calder wins FIFA22 Connected Club Cup in Wembley final

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alfie won the title after competing in the final against five of the nation’s best grassroots FIFA 22 players at Wembley Stadium connected by EE.

Each of the finalists also played against England footballers Beth England, Jess Carter, Declan Rice, Aaron Ramsdale, Jarrod Bowen, Abdou Jobe, Jamie Clarke, Harry Boorman and Will Palmer and EXCEL ESPORTS professional FIFA player Spencer ‘Gorilla’ Ealing, in exhibition matches as grassroots gamers and fans followed the action live on England Football’s Twitch channel as it was live streamed over EE Full Fibre.

Calder said: “To come back from 2-0 down in the last match to win the EE Connected Club Cup Final was incredible.

“It has been such a fun day. Being able to meet and play with the England players from the Men’s, Women’s and Deaf Team was such a great experience. Winning the inaugural Connected Club Cup was the icing on the cake.”