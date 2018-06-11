Mansfield walking footballers stride to Belper glory

Mansfield Senior Reds Over 50s Walking Football Club strode to victory at the Derbyshire Walking Football Festival in Belper.

They pipped hosts Belper by one point, with four wins from their five matches, including victory over the two teams representing Derby County.

The Reds also took the competition’s individual honours with Darron Hall topping the scorers’ charts with five goals.

Future events include the next round of the Walking Football Association National Cups, having defeated Chesterfield in the Over 50s section and Leicester in the Over 60s version.

In October the Club travel to Spain to compete internationally - the fourth consecutive year they have played in Europe.