Blood Bikes have volunteers who transport emergency NHS medical supplies, blood and parts all over the country.

Mansfield Senior Reds are an Over 50s walking football club, who are based at Mansfield Rugby Club.

The club were founded in 2014 so will be celebrating their 10th anniversary later this year.

Silvano Taylor of Mansfield Senior Reds Walking Football Club presenting a cheque for £400 to John McFadden of Notts Blood Bikes. Pic by Richard Parkes.

One of the country's oldest walking football clubs, on the field they have enjoyed great success including tournament wins in Spain and Italy.