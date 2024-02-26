News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Walking Football Club raise money for Blood Bikes charity

Mansfield Senior Reds Walking Football Club continue to help raise funds for charity and their latest presentation saw them hand over a cheque for £400 to Notts Blood Bikes.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 26th Feb 2024, 10:19 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 10:19 GMT
Blood Bikes have volunteers who transport emergency NHS medical supplies, blood and parts all over the country.

Mansfield Senior Reds are an Over 50s walking football club, who are based at Mansfield Rugby Club.

The club were founded in 2014 so will be celebrating their 10th anniversary later this year.

Silvano Taylor of Mansfield Senior Reds Walking Football Club presenting a cheque for £400 to John McFadden of Notts Blood Bikes. Pic by Richard Parkes.

One of the country's oldest walking football clubs, on the field they have enjoyed great success including tournament wins in Spain and Italy.

Off the field they have held Mansfield Sports Recognition awards as Team and Club of the year and over the years have raised thousands for local charities. Twice weekly sessions are held at on Monday and Thursday mornings - new members are always welcome.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

