Mansfield Walking Football Club raise money for Blood Bikes charity
Blood Bikes have volunteers who transport emergency NHS medical supplies, blood and parts all over the country.
Mansfield Senior Reds are an Over 50s walking football club, who are based at Mansfield Rugby Club.
The club were founded in 2014 so will be celebrating their 10th anniversary later this year.
One of the country's oldest walking football clubs, on the field they have enjoyed great success including tournament wins in Spain and Italy.
Off the field they have held Mansfield Sports Recognition awards as Team and Club of the year and over the years have raised thousands for local charities. Twice weekly sessions are held at on Monday and Thursday mornings - new members are always welcome.