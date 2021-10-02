Mansfield Town's winless run goes on after defeat to Barrow

Mansfield Town midfielder George Maris passes the ball forward: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

It was again another mixed display from a Stags side who were slow out of the blocks in both halves and did not do enough to get anything from the contest.

Stags had rode their luck during a poor opening ten minutes which saw Josh Kay hit the bar and George Maris clear a Patrick Brough’s header off the line.

Mansfield did come back into the half with Oli Hawkins seeing a header cleared off the line a minute before the break.

But they fell behind on 55 minutes after former Chesterfield man Ollie Banks converted a penalty in emphatic fashion.

From that point Stags failed to deliver the response Nigel Clough was looking for in a side that looked to lack in confidence.

The visitors settled into their stride quickest and hit the bar through Josh Kay on three minutes after Ollie Clarke’s attempted clearance fell his way.

Farrend Rawson turned behind Jordan Stevens' cross as Barrow won three corners in quick succession.

George Maris cleared a Patrick Brough header off his own line from a Robbie Gotts corner on eight minutes.

Jordan Bowery shot over after a good run on 18 minutes as Stags started to enjoy more of the ball.

Paul Farmon got down to parry a long-range Rhys Oates effort as Stags hit on the counter attack.

Stevens then failed to get enough force behind a 20 yard shot which was comfortably saved by Nathan Bishop.

James Jones picked up a booking after chopping down Charsley as he ran at goal on 25 minutes.

But Stephen McLaughlin was unable to do anything with the resulting free-kick after curling his effort well wide.

Ollie Banks saw a header well saved by Bishop on 29 minutes after he rose well to meet a Joe Grayson free-kick.

George Lapslie curled an effort just wide four minutes later.

Nigel Clough was left fuming when the referee stopped play instantly for a class of heads in midfield instead of playing an advantage which saw Oli Hawkins go through on the keeper.

Hawkins had a header cleared off the line by Mark Ellis a minute before the break as Stags ended the half strongly.

Bishop gathered a fierce Grayson shot at the second attempt on 53 minutes.

Barrow hit the front two minutes later when Banks smashed into the roof off the net after he had been pushed in the back from Charsley.

Ozzy Zanzala should have wrapped the game up when he drilled wide from close range on 71 minutes.

Bishop made a good save from Stevens, before Ollie Clarke fired wide from long range.

Clough was booked with 12 minutes to go as frustrations boiled over on the touchline.

Hawkins headed over from close range on the stroke of full-time.

Farrend Rawson was red-carded five minutes in stoppage time for bringing down Josh Gordan when he was last man.

Mansfield Town: Bishop, Hewitt, Rawson, Hawkins, McLaughlin, Maris (Law 82), Charsley, O Clarke, Lapslie, Oates (Johnson 66), Bowery.

Subs not used: Shelvey, Burke, Ward, Clarke, Cooper.

Barrow: Farman, Jones, Ellis, Grayson, Hutton, Banks (Taylor 80), Gotts, Brough, Stevens, Gordon, Kay (Zanzala 66).

Subs not used: White, Lillis, Williams, Arthur.

Ref: Tom Nield.