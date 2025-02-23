Mansfield Town’s winless run continues as Wrexham swoop for the win

Mansfield Town's agonising winless streak extended to a 10th game as they were beaten 2-1 at home by big-spending promotion-chasers Wrexham in this afternoon's live televised game at a wet and windy One Call Stadium.

Stags have not beaten the Welsh club since the day they clinched promotion from the Conference in 2013 and, despite plenty of effort, never really looked capable of coming back from behind a second time today, making in nine defeats in 10 for Nigel Clough’s men.

A thrilling first half saw Calum Macdonald score at both ends inside the first 16 minutes.

His second minute own goal gave Wrexham the early advantage.

But, after Ollie Rathbone had hit a post and Stephen McLaughlin had made a goalline clearance, Macdonald levelled matters.

However, the visitors retook the lead through a fine, low Max Cleworth strike on 58 minutes and rarely looked like they would allow a reply as they controlled the half, despite the home side giving everything.

Nigel Clough made five changes from midweek with keeper Scott Flinders, Alfie Kilgour, Aden Flint, Jordan Bowery and Calum Macdonald replacing Christy Pym (toe injury), Frazer Blake-Tracy (knee), Elliott Hewitt (hamstring), George Williams and Lucas Akins (ribs).

Deji Oshilaja and Matthew Craig were welcome return to the squad after overcoming injuries.

McLaughlin joined Kilgour and Flint in a three man defence with Bowery and Macdonald as wing backs.

Mansfield were immediately on the attack and Vickers ran at the defence and slipped a pass into the left of the box where Evans forced Okonkwo down to block at his near post.

Instead disaster struck on two minutes as Macdonald put through his own net to gift Wrexham the lead.

Rathbone got to the left by-line and drilled across a dangerous, low cross which Flinders was unable to push away and it reached Macdonald five yards from his own goal and he turned it straight into the net.

Wrexham almost doubled that on nine minutes as a ball in was cleared to Rathbone on the left and he whipped a shot across Flinders that clipped the outside of the far post.

Mansfield had another huge let-off on 13 minutes as Smith robbed Flinders of the ball in the box and, with the keeper well out of position, squared to Rogriguez, who saw his low finish cleared off the line by McLaughlin.

Instead the home side levelled matters on 16 minutes – and Macdonad made amends for his own goal with the equaliser.

Baccus played a one-two with Bowery on the right and sent over a powerful cross which found Macdonald free at the far post to drill a rising finish high into the net.

Mansfield began to play with more purpose and drive with the home fans fully behind them, though Stags did have to survive a scramble which ended with an overhead clearance by McLaughlin.

Rathbone was wildly over from distance on 32 minutes while Longman was wide at the far post three minutes later as a low cross came in too powerful for him to turn on target.

Then came a lengthy hold up as Cannon went down in agony and medical aid, including a stretcher, went onto the field of play.

Nine minutes later he was carried off to applause from all sides of the ground and replaced by James.

The injury saw 10 minutes stoppage time added. And seven minutes into that, Flinders cleared the ball long and Macdonald ran onto it and from an angle on the left fired a finish on target that Okonkwo grasped at the second attempt.

It was Macdonald's final action as he was replaced at the break by Oshilaja.

Wrexham almost drew first blood again on 52 minutes as Dobson set up Cleworth for a powerful shot that hit the home crossbar.

Oshilaja was booked for tripping Smith on 55 minutes.

But the Red Dragons were back in front on 58 minutes.

Stags half cleared a Revan cross from the left to the edge of the box where Cleworth drilled home a fine low finish into the bottom left corner.

Dobson was just over from long range on 61 minutes before Stags threw on Rhodess and Lewis for Kilgour and Baccus.

An Evans foul on Rathbone on 68 minutes resulted in the second booking of the afternoon.

Reed set up Maris in the box on 73 minutes, but his shot was straight at the keeper.

At the other end two Wrexham players were just unable to reach a far post cross by Longman before Boateng came on for Maris.

Flint tried to upend Dobson on a Wrexham break, play was waved on, but when the action stopped, Flint's name was added to the book.

McLaughlin blocked a far post Barnett shot on 83 minutes after Rathbone had drilled a low ball across the face of goal.

A minute later he was replaced by Waine as Clough had his last throw of the dice with an extra forward.

Lewis became the fourth Stag in the book in the 90th minute after going in late on Rathbone as Wrexham held out for the win and Mansfield nerves continue to grow.

STAGS: Flinders, Bowery, Kilgour (Rhodes 63), Flint, McLaughlin ( Waine 84). Macdonald (Oshilaja HT), Reed, Baccus (Lewis 63), Maris (Boateng 74), Vickers, Evans. SUBS NOT USED: Pym, Craig.

WREXHAM: Okonkwo, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, Cannon (James 45), Dobson, Rodriguez (Fletcher 74), Rathbone, Revan, Smith (Marriott 87), Longman (Barnett 74). SUBS NOT USED: Howard, Mullin, Scarr.

REFEREE: Matt Corlett.

ATTENDANCE: 8, 122 (|1,246 away).