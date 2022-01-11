The original fixture was postponed on New Year’s Day due to Covid-19 cases and injuries meaning Rochdale had an insufficient number of players available.

Match tickets purchased for the originally scheduled fixture will still be valid for the rearranged game.Tickets for the rescheduled match are also still available, either from the Stags’ ticket office or Spotland on the day of the game at no additional cost.Prices are £22 for adults, £17 for seniors (65+), £14 for under-22s and £7 for under-12s.