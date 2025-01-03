Mansfield Town's trip to Leyton Orient gets a new date
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League One match away to Leyton Orient has been rearranged for Tuesday, 11 February (7.45pm kick-off).
The original fixture, on Saturday 16 November, was postponed due to international call-ups in the Stags’ squad.
Tickets for the match are now on general sale.
The two sides are currently level on points in the League One standings, with Mansfield having played a game fewer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.