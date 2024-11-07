Mansfield look likely to travel to Exeter in January.

Mansfield Town's Sky Bet League One fixture away at Exeter City has been provisionally rescheduled for Tuesday, January 14, with a 7.45pm start.

The date is subject to Exeter's potential progression in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Should the Grecians win their round of 32 fixture, their round of 16 fixture in the competition would take precedence and be played on the aforementioned date.

Mansfield Town will update supporters should that situation occur.