Mansfield Town's trip to Exeter City gets a new date

Mansfield will go to Exeter on March 11.

Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League One match away to Exeter City has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 11, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The game had previously been rearranged twice due to international call-ups to three of Stags’ players and following Mansfield’s progression in the Emirates FA Cup.

Tickets purchased for the original date(s) will be automatically valid for the fixture.

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports +.

Earlier today, it was also confirmed the home game with Northampton Town has been moved forward to Friday, February 7, with that game also on Sky Sports +.