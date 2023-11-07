News you can trust since 1952
Aden Flint is one of Mansfield Town's best earners on the new FM24 game.

Mansfield Town's top wage earners on the latest version of Football Manager 2024

Most of Mansfield Town’s first team players pick up similar amounts in wages, in the latest version of Football Manager 24.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Nov 2023, 12:35 GMT

The wages – set by the computer game series – has most of the first team earning a weekly wage of either £2k or £3k.

Finding a competitive squad to shoot up the leagues, while operating within a tight budget, is one of the big challenges of the popular computer game.

FM 2024 is due to launch this month. However, some keen gamers have been enjoying early access to the game by pre-ordering on Stream.

Here we look at Football Manager 2024’s estimated weekly wage for Mansfield’s top players. (please note that per-week wages provided by the game may not be true to life).

FM24 weekly wage: £5k

1. Lewis Brunt (on loan from Leicester City)

FM24 weekly wage: £5k Photo: Cameron Smith

FM24 weekly wage: £4k

2. Aden Flint

FM24 weekly wage: £4k Photo: Chris Holloway

FM24 weekly wage: £4k

3. Christy Pym

FM24 weekly wage: £4k Photo: Pete Norton

FM24 weekly wage: £3k

4. Stephen Quinn

FM24 weekly wage: £3k Photo: Nathan Stirk

