Stags are set to face fellow promotion chasers Sutton in a mouth-watering contest at One Call Stadium (3pm) as the race for a top seven finish intensifies.

In order to maximise the capacity of One Call Stadium, the decision to transfer to all-ticket means that tickets cannot be purchased on the day of the fixture but allows an increased number of tickets to be made available for supporters.

Supporters will be able to collect their tickets on the day, however, purchases need to be completed in person at the ticket office or via telephone by 5pm this Thursday (14th April).

Admission to the One Call Stadium this Friday will now be all-ticket.

The club have also deployed additional resource to our phone lines to aid with purchases throughout the day.

Tickets for the fixture will be available for purchase online via www.stagstickets.co.uk until midnight on Thursday.

Tickets can be purchased by the following means:

Online via www.stagstickets.co.uk until midnight on Thursday

In person at the ticket office at One Call Stadium until 5pm on Thursday

Via telephone (01623 482 482, option 1), until 5pm on Thursday

Supporters are reminded that One Call Stadium operates an allocated seating policy.