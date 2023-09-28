This is how many points Mansfield Town are being predicted to get, according to the latest supercomputer data.

The data – courtesy of the footballwebpages.co.uk website, offers an interesting view of how the final League Two table will look, with AFC Wimbledon being crowned unlikely champions.

The table suggests a great season for football in Nottinghamshire is ahead, but there isnt going to be much of a relegation battle this season, with the second bottom team going down by a whopping, an improbable, 16 points.

Take a look at what predicted table and deliver your verdict on where you think Stags will finish via our social media channels.

1 . AFC Wimbledon 89pts (+29) Photo: Clive Rose Photo Sales

2 . Mansfield Town PTS: 83 (+27) Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

3 . Notts County PTS: 82 (+27) Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales