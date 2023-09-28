Mansfield Town's predicted final points total, as well as Notts County, Wrexham, Stockport County, Swindon Town and every other League Two side, according to this supercomputer - picture gallery
This is how many points Mansfield Town are being predicted to get, according to the latest supercomputer data.
The data – courtesy of the footballwebpages.co.uk website, offers an interesting view of how the final League Two table will look, with AFC Wimbledon being crowned unlikely champions.
The table suggests a great season for football in Nottinghamshire is ahead, but there isnt going to be much of a relegation battle this season, with the second bottom team going down by a whopping, an improbable, 16 points.
Take a look at what predicted table and deliver your verdict on where you think Stags will finish via our social media channels.
You can get all the latest Stags news here.
1 / 6