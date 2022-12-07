Mansfield Town boosted their promotion hopes with a 2-1 win over Colchester United.

But they face a far stiffer test of their promotion credentials when they travel to Stevenage on Saturday.

Despite their recent dip in form Stags remain one of the fancied sides with the bookies to go up.

Leyton Orient appear to be nailed on to go up with Stevenage looking very strong. Behind them, it looks like it’s going to be another cracking promotion race.

Here we look at every side’s promotion probability, which has been created by the bettingodds.com website

1. Hartlepool United No chance Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Colchester United 0.2% Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Rochdale 0.5% Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Harrogate Town 0.5% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales