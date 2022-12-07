News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town are still highly fancied by the bookies to push all the way for promotion.

Mansfield Town's predicted chances of promotion following win over Colchester United in pictures - plus the chances of Northampton Town, Bradford City, Leyton Orient, Stevenage and Swindon Town

Mansfield Town boosted their promotion hopes with a 2-1 win over Colchester United.

By Stephen Thirkill
4 minutes ago

But they face a far stiffer test of their promotion credentials when they travel to Stevenage on Saturday.

Despite their recent dip in form Stags remain one of the fancied sides with the bookies to go up.

Leyton Orient appear to be nailed on to go up with Stevenage looking very strong. Behind them, it looks like it’s going to be another cracking promotion race.

Here we look at every side’s promotion probability, which has been created by the bettingodds.com website

1. Hartlepool United

No chance

2. Colchester United

0.2%

3. Rochdale

0.5%

4. Harrogate Town

0.5%

