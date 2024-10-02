Last night’s win at Crawley means its four wins in a row for Nigel Clough’s men who are now third in the table.

Four of those wins have come against sides in the bottom six, but it is of course still no easy task to win of all those games.

Mansfield face a much stiffer task at the weekend when Steve Bruce’s Blackbool visit the One Call Stadium.

Perhaps more will be known about Stags potential chances of securing a top six spot.

Here are the latest prices on making the play-offs from SkyBet.

Have your say on your side via our social media channels.