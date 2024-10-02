Mansfield Town sit third in the League One table after winning their last four matches.Mansfield Town sit third in the League One table after winning their last four matches.
Mansfield Town's play-off odds shorten after brilliant start to League One season, plus the prices on Wrexham, Rotherham United, Huddersfield Town, Lincoln City and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 25th Sep 2024, 10:57 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 10:15 BST
It’s been a dream start to the season for Stags.

Last night’s win at Crawley means its four wins in a row for Nigel Clough’s men who are now third in the table.

Four of those wins have come against sides in the bottom six, but it is of course still no easy task to win of all those games.

Mansfield face a much stiffer task at the weekend when Steve Bruce’s Blackbool visit the One Call Stadium.

Perhaps more will be known about Stags potential chances of securing a top six spot.

Here are the latest prices on making the play-offs from SkyBet.

1/66

1. Birmingham City

1/66 Photo: Getty Images

8/13

2. Wrexham

8/13 Photo: Getty Images

4/6

3. Huddersfield Town

4/6 Photo: Getty Images

4/5

4. Stockport County

4/5 Photo: Getty Images

