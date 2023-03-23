News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town are two points behind Salford in the last play-off place after last night-s draw with Grimsby.

Mansfield Town's play-off fate to be decided on goal difference, the Supercomputer is predicting - plus where Salford City, Bradford City, Northampton Town, Stockport County and Carlisle United are expected to finish - picture gallery

Mansfield Town are two points outside the play-off places after last night’s 0-0 draw with Grimsby Town.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 07:22 GMT

But with a game in hand on Salford their play-off chances remain in their own hands.

Data experts are predicting it is going right down to the wire for Stags, with just two points set to split four teams fighting for the final three play-off places.

Here’s how the supercomputer thinks it will look.

Give us your predictions on how the season will finish via our social media channels.

Get more Stags news, here.

Win the league: 89% Promotion chances: 96% Play-off chances: 5%

1. Leyton Orient - 88pts (+26)

Win the league: 89% Promotion chances: 96% Play-off chances: 5% Photo: Pete Norton:

Win the league: 16% Promotion chances: 74% Play-off chances: 29%

2. Stevenage - 82pts (+21)

Win the league: 16% Promotion chances: 74% Play-off chances: 29% Photo: Pete Norton

Win the league: 7% Promotion chances: 60% Play-off chances: 46%

3. Carlisle United - 80pts (+25)

Win the league: 7% Promotion chances: 60% Play-off chances: 46% Photo: Stu Forster

Win the league: 6% Promotion chances: 57% Play-off chances: 50%

4. Northampton Town - 80pts (+19)

Win the league: 6% Promotion chances: 57% Play-off chances: 50% Photo: Pete Norton

