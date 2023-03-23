Mansfield Town are two points outside the play-off places after last night’s 0-0 draw with Grimsby Town.

But with a game in hand on Salford their play-off chances remain in their own hands.

Data experts are predicting it is going right down to the wire for Stags, with just two points set to split four teams fighting for the final three play-off places.

Here’s how the supercomputer thinks it will look.

1 . Leyton Orient - 88pts (+26) Win the league: 89% Promotion chances: 96% Play-off chances: 5% Photo: Pete Norton: Photo Sales

2 . Stevenage - 82pts (+21) Win the league: 16% Promotion chances: 74% Play-off chances: 29% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Carlisle United - 80pts (+25) Win the league: 7% Promotion chances: 60% Play-off chances: 46% Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4 . Northampton Town - 80pts (+19) Win the league: 6% Promotion chances: 57% Play-off chances: 50% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales