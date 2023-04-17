News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town's play-off battle with Salford City to be decided by just one point - plus who is going up automatically from Carlisle United, Bradford City, Stevenage, Stockport County and Northampton Town - picture gallery

Mansfield Town moved into the play-off places after their 1-1 draw at Grimsby Town.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 17th Apr 2023, 07:35 BST

It proved to be a good point after Salford City were beaten by Colchester United.

Stags are now inside the play-offs on goal scored and have a game in hand over Salford – at home to leaders Leyton Orient.

Here’s how the supercomputer thinks it will look at the end of the season.

Give us your predictions on how the season will finish via our social media channels.

Get more Stags news, here.

Promotion: 99%+ Win the league 99%+

1. Leyton Orient - 91pts (+30)

Promotion: 99%+ Win the league 99%+ Photo: Pete Norton

Promotion: 66% Play-offs: 40%

2. Stevenage - 81pts (+19)

Promotion: 66% Play-offs: 40% Photo: Pete Norton

Promotion: 62% Play-offs: 48%

3. Northampton Town - 80pts (+18)

Promotion: 62% Play-offs: 48% Photo: Pete Norton

Promotion: 55% Play-offs: 57%

4. Bradford City - 79pts (+21)

Promotion: 55% Play-offs: 57% Photo: Pete Norton

