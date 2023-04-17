Mansfield Town moved into the play-off places after their 1-1 draw at Grimsby Town.

It proved to be a good point after Salford City were beaten by Colchester United.

Stags are now inside the play-offs on goal scored and have a game in hand over Salford – at home to leaders Leyton Orient.

Here’s how the supercomputer thinks it will look at the end of the season.

1 . Leyton Orient - 91pts (+30) Promotion: 99%+ Win the league 99%+

2 . Stevenage - 81pts (+19) Promotion: 66% Play-offs: 40%

3 . Northampton Town - 80pts (+18) Promotion: 62% Play-offs: 48%

4 . Bradford City - 79pts (+21) Promotion: 55% Play-offs: 57%