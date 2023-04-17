Mansfield Town's play-off battle with Salford City to be decided by just one point - plus who is going up automatically from Carlisle United, Bradford City, Stevenage, Stockport County and Northampton Town - picture gallery
Mansfield Town moved into the play-off places after their 1-1 draw at Grimsby Town.
It proved to be a good point after Salford City were beaten by Colchester United.
Stags are now inside the play-offs on goal scored and have a game in hand over Salford – at home to leaders Leyton Orient.
Here’s how the supercomputer thinks it will look at the end of the season.
Give us your predictions on how the season will finish via our social media channels.
