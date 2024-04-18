John and Carolyn Radford savour the moment as Stags secure promotion.

Radford and CEO Carolyn Radford watched on from the stands as Stags gave them their dream promotion with victory over Stanley.

“What a fantastic night,” he said. “It is one of those nights where you have nerves before the game.

“For us to go 2-0 up was fantastic. The atmosphere has been absolutely 10 out of 10, the way we have been playing football lately is 10 out of 10.

“I am so pleased now, we are finally a League One club. My heart is bursting. I’m over the moon, it's brilliant. It has taken 11 years to get to this point, we will remember this night forever.”

Wife Carolyn was also left over-the-moon after watching the boys secure their spot in League One.

“I have just been celebrating with the players, “ he said. “I am delighted. Look at everyone (fans on the pitch), it’s incredible. I haven't computed the fact that it’s happened.”