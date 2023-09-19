Mansfield Town have enjoyed an impressive start to the new season.

Nigel Clough’s side remain unbeaten in their opening with hopes high that this is finally going to be there season.

League sponsors SkyBet expect Stags to keep up that pace with a good season ahead.

Here is how the bookmakers currently rate Mansfield’s – and every other League Two side’s – promotion chances.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Stags will do via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Stags news here.

1 . Harrogate Town 40/1 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Tranmere Rovers 33/1 Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

3 . Forest Green Rovers 33/1 Photo: Ryan Hiscott Photo Sales