News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
39% of children can't see a dentist - and it's worse for adults
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Up to 60 Met Police officers could face sack per month
Millions to miss out on Covid booster as NHS slashes eligibility
Three people in UK test positive for bacterial disease spreading in dogs
Man suffers knife wound to chest at theme park
Mansfield Town are unbeaten in League Two this season.Mansfield Town are unbeaten in League Two this season.
Mansfield Town are unbeaten in League Two this season.

Mansfield Town's new promotion odds after Colchester draw and how they compare to Wrexham, Notts County, Swindon Town, MK Dons and Bradford City - picture gallery

Mansfield Town have enjoyed an impressive start to the new season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Aug 2023, 15:36 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 08:25 BST

Nigel Clough’s side remain unbeaten in their opening with hopes high that this is finally going to be there season.

League sponsors SkyBet expect Stags to keep up that pace with a good season ahead.

Here is how the bookmakers currently rate Mansfield’s – and every other League Two side’s – promotion chances.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Stags will do via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Stags news here.

40/1

1. Harrogate Town

40/1 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
33/1

2. Tranmere Rovers

33/1 Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
33/1

3. Forest Green Rovers

33/1 Photo: Ryan Hiscott

Photo Sales
33/1

4. Sutton United

33/1 Photo: Clive Mason

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:WrexhamNotts CountyMK DonsBradford CityStagsNigel Clough