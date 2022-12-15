Stags picked up a good point at Stevenage last time out and will be expecting to add to their points tally against Grimsby this weekend.

Last weekend’s point leaves Stags fifth and five points behind third-placed Northampton Town.

Boss Nigel Clough is now targeting a top three spot over the festive games.

Here is where the latest supercomputer thinks Stags will finish.

But where do you think Stags will finish this season?

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Stags news here.

1. Leyton Orient - 94pts (+36) Promotion chance: 92% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Northampton Town - 83pts (+27) Promotion chances: 64% Play-off chances: 30% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Stevenage - 83pts (+22) Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 33% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Salford City - 73pts (+15) Promotion chances: 31% Play-off chances: 38% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales