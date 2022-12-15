News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town are being predicted to win 70pts this season.

Mansfield Town's new predicted points total in pictures after battling draw at Stevenage - plus where Salford City, Swindon Town, Carlisle United, Stockport County and Bradford City's are predicted to finish

Stags picked up a good point at Stevenage last time out and will be expecting to add to their points tally against Grimsby this weekend.

By Stephen Thirkill
5 minutes ago

Last weekend’s point leaves Stags fifth and five points behind third-placed Northampton Town.

Boss Nigel Clough is now targeting a top three spot over the festive games.

Here is where the latest supercomputer thinks Stags will finish.

But where do you think Stags will finish this season?

1. Leyton Orient - 94pts (+36)

Promotion chance: 92%

2. Northampton Town - 83pts (+27)

Promotion chances: 64% Play-off chances: 30%

3. Stevenage - 83pts (+22)

Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 33%

4. Salford City - 73pts (+15)

Promotion chances: 31% Play-off chances: 38%

