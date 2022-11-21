Mansfield Town's new predicted points total and finish in pictures after Harrogate Town horror show - plus Swindon Town. Barrow, Bradford City, Salford City and Carlisle United's predicted finish
It was another away day to forget for Stags after a poor 3-0 defeat at struggling Harrogate Town.
It leaves Stags eighth in the table and losing touch with the automatic promotion places.
They have work to do with Nigel Clough also having work to do in the transfer window.
But are Stags going to make the play-offs or is it a season of failure? Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.
