It was another away day to forget for Stags after a poor 3-0 defeat at struggling Harrogate Town.

It leaves Stags eighth in the table and losing touch with the automatic promotion places.

They have work to do with Nigel Clough also having work to do in the transfer window.

But are Stags going to make the play-offs or is it a season of failure? Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

1. Leyton Orient - 91pts (+31) Promotion chance: 84% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Northampton Town - 84pts (+28) Promotion chances: 68% Play-off chances: 27% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Stevenage - 79pts (+14) Promotion chances: 45% Play-off chances: 37% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Swindon Town - 74pts (+13) Promotion chance: 31% Play-off chance: 37% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales