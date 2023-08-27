Mansfield Town have enjoyed a solid start to the new season.

Nigel Clough’s side remain unbeaten in their opening five games and are inside the early play-off places.

League sponsors SkyBet expect Stags to keep up that pace with a good season ahead.

Here is where the bookmakers expect Mansfield – and every other League Two side to finish.

League positions are based on odds to win the league, with each side’s odds added.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Stags will do via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Stags news here.

1 . Gillingham 5/1 Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Notts County 5/1 Photo: Marc Atkins Photo Sales

3 . Mansfield Town 6/1 Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales