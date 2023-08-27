News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Mansfield Town are unbeaten in their first five League Two games.Mansfield Town are unbeaten in their first five League Two games.
Mansfield Town are unbeaten in their first five League Two games.

Mansfield Town's new predicted finishing position after win over Stockport County, plus where Wrexham, Notts County, Swindon Town and Bradford City are expected to finish - picture gallery

Mansfield Town have enjoyed a solid start to the new season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Aug 2023, 15:36 BST

Nigel Clough’s side remain unbeaten in their opening five games and are inside the early play-off places.

League sponsors SkyBet expect Stags to keep up that pace with a good season ahead.

Here is where the bookmakers expect Mansfield – and every other League Two side to finish.

League positions are based on odds to win the league, with each side’s odds added.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Stags will do via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Stags news here.

5/1

1. Gillingham

5/1 Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
5/1

2. Notts County

5/1 Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales
6/1

3. Mansfield Town

6/1 Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
6/1

4. Wrexham

6/1 Photo: Malcolm Couzens

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:WrexhamNotts CountyBradford CityStagsLeague TwoNigel Clough