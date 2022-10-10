News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town's promotion chances are now rated at 48 per cent after the win at Barrow

Mansfield Town's new predicted finish and points total after win at Barrow - plus where Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City, Leyton Orient, Swindon Town and every other League Two side are predicted to finish

Mansfield Town kept the away points racking up with a battling 1-0 win at Barrow.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 10th October 2022, 10:27 am

Jordan Bowery hit the winner as Stags climbed to fifth in the table.

But the supercomputer is confident it is going to get even better for Nigel Clough’s side when the final whistle sounds after matchday 46.

Stevenage moved to the top of the table as their great run shows no signs of faltering, while Salford City are also looking well-placed.

Grimsby, Carlisle and Tranmere all enjoyed wins as the play-off places tightened up.

Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels.

1. Salford City - 86pts (+31)

Promotion chances: 67%

Photo: Chris Holloway

2. Leyton Orient - 85pts (+27)

Promotion chance: 59%

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Mansfield Town - 81pts (+23)

Promotion chances: 48%

Photo: Chris Holloway

4. Northampton Town - 79pts (+20)

Promotion chances: 41%

Photo: Pete Norton

