Jordan Bowery hit the winner as Stags climbed to fifth in the table.

But the supercomputer is confident it is going to get even better for Nigel Clough’s side when the final whistle sounds after matchday 46.

Stevenage moved to the top of the table as their great run shows no signs of faltering, while Salford City are also looking well-placed.

Grimsby, Carlisle and Tranmere all enjoyed wins as the play-off places tightened up.

Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

1. Salford City - 86pts (+31) Promotion chances: 67% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

2. Leyton Orient - 85pts (+27) Promotion chance: 59% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Mansfield Town - 81pts (+23) Promotion chances: 48% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

4. Northampton Town - 79pts (+20) Promotion chances: 41% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales