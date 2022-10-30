News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town are being given a 27 per cent chance of being promoted and a 33 per cent chance of making the play-offs.

Mansfield Town's new predicted finish after Swindon Town drubbing - plus where Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City, Leyton Orient, Tranmere Rovers, and every other League Two side are predicted to finish: in pictures

Mansfield Town’s unbeaten home run ended with a 5-2 defeat against promotion-rivals Swindon Town at the weekend.

By Stephen Thirkill
37 minutes ago

It leaves Stags ninth in the table and without a win in their last three matches.

Stags, though, are still just five points off third-placed Northampton Town in a increasingly tight table.

Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

1. Leyton Orient - 90pts (+32)

Promotion chance: 80%

2. Stevenage - 79pts (+14)

Promotion chances: 41%

3. Salford City - 78pts (+21)

Promotion chances: 46%

4. Northampton Town - 78pts (+20)

Promotion chances: 44%

