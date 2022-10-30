It leaves Stags ninth in the table and without a win in their last three matches.

Stags, though, are still just five points off third-placed Northampton Town in a increasingly tight table.

Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels. Would you take a play-off place if you were offered it now?

1. Leyton Orient - 90pts (+32) Promotion chance: 80% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Stevenage - 79pts (+14) Promotion chances: 41% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Salford City - 78pts (+21) Promotion chances: 46% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

4. Northampton Town - 78pts (+20) Promotion chances: 44% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales