News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Mansfield Town are now being predicted for a play-off place only after the draw with Hartlepool United on Friday.

Mansfield Town's new predicted finish after Hartlepool United draw and wins for promotion rivals - plus where Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City, Stevenage and every other League Two side are predicted to finish

Mansfield Town dropped home points against Hartlepool on Friday night after leading 2-0.

By Stephen Thirkill
Sunday, 2nd October 2022, 8:40 am

It was compounded 24 hours later after wins for Northampton Town, Stevenage, Bradford City and Doncaster.

Those two dropped points has seen Stags – currently seventh in the active table – drop down in the supercomputer end of season predictions.

Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Stags news here.

1. Leyton Orient - 85pts (+26)

Promotion chance: 58%

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. Salford City - 84pts (+29)

Promotion chances: 58%

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales

3. Northampton Town - 84pts (+27)

Promotion chances: 58%

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4. Mansfield Town - 78pts (+22)

Promotion chances: 42%

Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
Hartlepool UnitedDoncaster RoversBradford CityLeague Two
Next Page
Page 1 of 6