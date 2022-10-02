Mansfield Town's new predicted finish after Hartlepool United draw and wins for promotion rivals - plus where Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City, Stevenage and every other League Two side are predicted to finish
Mansfield Town dropped home points against Hartlepool on Friday night after leading 2-0.
It was compounded 24 hours later after wins for Northampton Town, Stevenage, Bradford City and Doncaster.
Those two dropped points has seen Stags – currently seventh in the active table – drop down in the supercomputer end of season predictions.
Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.
