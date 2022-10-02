It was compounded 24 hours later after wins for Northampton Town, Stevenage, Bradford City and Doncaster.

Those two dropped points has seen Stags – currently seventh in the active table – drop down in the supercomputer end of season predictions.

Here is how the final League Two table will look, according to the supercomputer.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Stags news here.

1. Leyton Orient - 85pts (+26) Promotion chance: 58% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2. Salford City - 84pts (+29) Promotion chances: 58% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

3. Northampton Town - 84pts (+27) Promotion chances: 58% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Mansfield Town - 78pts (+22) Promotion chances: 42% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales