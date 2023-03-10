Mansfield Town's match with Leyton Orient is postponed due to snow
Mansfield Town’s home game with Leyton Orient in Sky Bet League Two on Saturday has been postponed following heavy snow in North Nottinghamshire.
With the wintry weather having affected many areas in the north of the country, the Stags’ pitch has had a healthy blanket of snow, and despite covers having been on the field of play since Sunday, the referee deemed the pitch unplayable after a 10am inspection which took place with both sets of supporters’ plans in mind and more freezing temperatures forecast this evening and overnight.
A new date for the fixture is yet to be confirmed, but tickets already purchased for the original game will be automatically valid for the rescheduled match.
Many non-league games in the area are also expected to be under threat, with pitch inspections already being scheduled across the Midlands and beyond.