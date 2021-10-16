Mansfield Town's long win-less run goes on after defeat at Northampton Town.

Mansfield Town forward Oli Hawkins wins a header. Photo: Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

The sorry Stags haven’t won a game in two months, a run which is now a worrying 12 games.

Goals from Aaron McGowan and Fraser Horfalls did the damage as even more pressure was piled on under-fire boss Nigel Clough.

And it was a doubly satisfying victory for the hosts at Sixfields as they got back to winning ways themselves after going four league outings without victory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clough named a solitary change after last weekend’s goalless draw with Oldham Athletic.

Defender Farrend Rawson returned from suspension in place of George Maris, who sustained a concussion against the lowly Latics.

The visitors started brightly, but the Cobblers were unmoved in the opening exchanges.

But it was the Jon Braby’s boys who went ahead in the 23rd minute.

Defender McGowan opened his account for the club in fine fashion with a super strike from outside the box.

Shaun McWilliams squandered a great chance to double the hosts’ tally when he fired over the bar.

The Stags’ first real effort on goal came in the 36th minute as Oli Hawkins headed straight at Liam Roberts when he should have done better.

Clough’s charges pushed for a leveller after the break.

But it was the Cobblers who came closest to the second goal of the game as Kion Etete hammered against the bar after being expertly found by Mitchell Pinnock just before the hour mark.

And another exquisite Pinnock pass unlocked the visitor’s defence as Fraser put the game to bed with 16 minutes to go with a header.

The Stags were awarded a penalty after a clash between substitute Rhys Oates and Ali Koiki before the referee overturned the decision and awarded a free-kick after consulting the linesman.

Northampton: Roberts, McGowan, Horsfall, Guthrie, Koiki (Harriman, 90+3), Sowerby, McWilliams, Hoskins, Lewis, Pinnock, Etete (Rose, 79).

Unused subs: Rose, Woods, Pollock, Revan, Kabamba, Connolly.

Mansfield: Bishop, Clarke, Rawson, Hewitt, McLaughlin (Burke, 67), O. Clarke, Charsley (Ward, 45), Lapslie, Bowery, Johnson (Oates, 76), Hawkins.

Unused subs: Ward, Shelvey, Forrester, Law.

Referee: Robert Lewis.