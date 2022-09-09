Mansfield Town's League Two fixture with Bradford City in doubt after death of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II died last night aged 96. A ten day period of mourning has been triggered which is likely to affect sporting events.

The Queen died “peacefully” last night aged 96 triggering a 10 day period of national mourning across the country, starting today.

As part of the national mourning period major sporting events, including football and cricket matches, could now to be postponed as a mark of respect.

Stags tweeted: “We join the rest of the nation in mourning the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, and express our deepest condolences to the Royal Family at this difficult time.”

No news has yet been made over whether league fixtures will go ahead.

The 10 day period will see flags flown at half-mast and books of condolence opened across the country as preparations are made for the Queen’s funeral.

The Queen’s body will also be taken to Parliament, where she will lie in state in Westminster Hall until her funeral.

Media coverage will also reflect the mourning period – with TV and radio stations expected to follow a code of conduct.

The temporary measures will reportedly include the suspension of comedy programming on BBC and the recommendation that DJs play inoffensive music.

Parliamentary business will be suspended for 10 days.

The London Stock Exchange is also expected to close for a short period of time.

The Queen will have a full state funeral at Westminster Abbey. It will include a two minutes' silence, which will also be observed by the rest of the nation.

The day of the funeral will likely be declared an official day of national mourning.

Although shops, offices and schools are likely to close, it will be up to individual organisations whether they still want to open or not.