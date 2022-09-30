Mansfield Town's League Two clash with Bradford City gets a new date
Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League Two encounter at home to Bradford City has been rearranged for Tuesday, November 8, with a 7.45pm kick-off.
By Mark Duffy
Friday, 30th September 2022, 8:47 am
The original fixture, scheduled for Saturday, September 10, was postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II,
Tickets purchased for the original fixture will automatically be valid for the rearranged match.
New tickets can be bought online now via www.stagstickets.co.uk