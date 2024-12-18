Gary Bowyer has been named Burton Albion's new head coach.

Struggling Burton Albion have appointed Gary Bowyer as their new manager.

Nigel Clough’s former side are in deep relegation trouble and are currently nine points off safety.

The Brewers have won just two of their 19 games so far this season.

Former Blackburn boss Bowyer has vast experience in management, but has been out of the game since guiding Dundee to promotion to the Scottish Premiership in 2023.

"It is a privilege to be given this opportunity at Burton Albion,” he said during an interview with the club website. “This role has great appeal to me and I am excited at the prospect of what can be achieved here alongside ambitious owners in Nordic Football Group.

"We know there is a lot of work to do right now but I am excited by this challenge. I am looking forward to getting started now and working with the players to ensure we can achieve a strong second half to the season.

"We will demand that they give everything for the shirt to try and get us moving away from the bottom of the table and we know that is exactly what our supporters will want to see from this team too.”

Bowyer is the second permanent managerial appointment made by the Nordic Football Group since they bought the club from long-time owner Ben Robinson six months ago.