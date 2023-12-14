News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Mansfield Town are in a strong position to win promotion this season and saw results go their way last weekend.Mansfield Town are in a strong position to win promotion this season and saw results go their way last weekend.
Mansfield Town are in a strong position to win promotion this season and saw results go their way last weekend.

Mansfield Town's latest promotion odds after results go their way on blank weekend for Stags - plus the prices you can get on Wrexham, Notts County, Swindon Town, MK Dons and Bradford City - picture gallery

Mansfield Town had a good weekend last weekend despite not having a game.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 27th Aug 2023, 15:36 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 09:00 GMT

Stags were able to sit back after their game at home to MK Dons fell foul to the weather and watching their promotion rivals stutter.

Notts County were beaten at home to Walsall while Crewe lost at Grimsby,

The weekend also saw leaders Stockport drop points after drawing at Morecambe.

Nigel Clough’s side remain fourth in League Two but with games in hand on those around them.

Here is how the bookmakers currently rate Mansfield’s – and every other League Two side’s – promotion chances.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Stags will do via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Stags news here.

100/1

1. Salford City

100/1 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales
80/1

2. Grimsby Town

80/1 Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
66/1

3. Newport County

66/1 Photo: Justin Setterfield

Photo Sales
50/1

4. Walsall

50/1 Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:StagsMK DonsNotts CountyWrexhamBradford CityLeague Two