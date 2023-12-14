Mansfield Town had a good weekend last weekend despite not having a game.

Stags were able to sit back after their game at home to MK Dons fell foul to the weather and watching their promotion rivals stutter.

Notts County were beaten at home to Walsall while Crewe lost at Grimsby,

The weekend also saw leaders Stockport drop points after drawing at Morecambe.

Nigel Clough’s side remain fourth in League Two but with games in hand on those around them.

Here is how the bookmakers currently rate Mansfield’s – and every other League Two side’s – promotion chances.

