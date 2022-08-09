Mansfield Town's Kellan Gordon reveals his personal trauma to get fit again after injury-hit season

“It's been a long hard road for me personally,” he said after returning from a knee injury that saw him only play eight times last season and suffer a series of setbacks in his fight to be fit.

“People probably won't understand how tough I found it last year. I was in a bad place sometimes,” he said.

“But my friends and family kept me sane. It can be mentally draining in that gym on my own all day and every day. But I just had to find it from within. There were good and bad days but I got there in the end.

Kellan Gordon - back and raring to go for Mansfield Town.

“I could see the training pitch from the gym. I was watching everyone going out to training and I was just stuck in there.”

Gordon said seeing his team mates on the Wembley pitch for the play-off final in May gave him an extra spur.

“Being at the games I wanted to be back in and around it and be back on the pitch,” he said.

“It hit home at Wembley, when I was on the pitch before the game. I felt the fire back in me. It gave me a belief being back in front of the fans and an extra drive to think that I needed to get back out and play again.”

He added: “It's been good but tough – I think it's the hardest I have ever worked since I have been off as I just wanted to put myself in the best possible position when coming back.

“I feel like I have done that and I am in the best physical shape I can be

“I do feel good, probably the best in a long time. I am keeping the routine I was in while I was off to stay ticking over and make sure I do everything I can to stay fit.

“Hopefully I can get myself back in the team and hopefully it will take care of itself when I do play.”

Gordon likes the idea of Stags going with wing backs this season.

“It does excite me as I think right wing back suits me down to a tee, athleticism-wise and pace-wise,” he said. Obviously the defensive duties are still there but it's a lot more on me attacking and I feel like I can offer a lot more going forward.

“I will play wherever the gaffer wants me to play, but I feel like I could do very well there if given the opportunity.”

Stags saw off Tranmere Rovers 1-0 on Saturday for their first win and Gordon said: “We are buzzing to finally get the season kicked off and the atmosphere on the training ground is good.

“Hopefully that win pushes us on now.”

On Saturday Stags head to Leyton Orient who have won their first two games.