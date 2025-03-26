Mansfield Town’s Jordan Bowery – we can’t wait to back up win over Barnsley after enforced lay-off
That victory ended a tough run of 14 winless games but Stags then had to take a weekend off due to international calls for Leyton Orient players.
“The break did give us a chance to get injured players fitter but at the same time, having just won, you maybe want to get on a run and get another game in as you are on a high,” said Bowery.
“But we have had a good rest and we will go again this weekend.
“The win over Barnsley was huge – we needed it.
“You could tell how huge it was by the reaction of the fans when the goal went in. The noise the stadium made was unbelievable.
“We were still confident, but it had been hard on that bad run going into each game knowing we needed to get the points. So it was a huge moment for us and the fans – it was massive.”
He added: “A run like that is probably one of the worst feelings in football apart from getting relegated.
“Its not nice, especially when we feel like we're playing good football and deserve a point or three at times.
“We now have to back up the Barnsley win and keep going on the front foot.
“There will still be setbacks ahead but we have to use them in a positive way.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.