Mansfield Town’s Jordan Bowery confident Stags can compete at League One level

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield Town utility man Jordan Bowery is already confident Stags can compete at their new League One level after the first three games.

Mansfield have won one, drawn one and lost one so far and Bowery said: “Results have been up and down but I feel our general performances have been quite good, considering we have just come up.

“We should have beaten Burton and that would have been two wins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The performances at Lincoln was not bad, but you can't go away and concede four goals as you're never going to win.

Mansfield Town in action at Lincoln City FC, LNER Stadium, 24 August 2024 Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“It has been a lot sharper at this level – teams have a lot more quality players.

“And we are going to some nice stadiums with good pitches.

“So far we have seen a lot less long ball than in League Two – teams want possession and move the ball quickly.

“It is definitely a step up but I feel like we have been in the games so far and I don't feel like it's something we can't adjust to.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow promoted side Stockport County arrive at the One Call Stadium on Saturday with a 100 per cent record and no goals conceded and Bowery said: “Three wins from three games is a fantastic start.

“Stockport were champions last year so are probably coming up full of confidence – and they are showing it with three wins.

“But they are nothing we can't compete with or beat – we beat them twice last year. We will give it everything we've got.

“We all have to step it up. We can't go into games thinking we're going to roll teams over like we were in League Two. We have to be up for it every game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Looking at the teams we have played so far I have not seen anything to fear but there will be times like last Saturday when teams might give us a bit of a thumping. But I feel we can compete at this level.

“We won't be going to the big clubs to park the bus, though there may be times we have to defend more. But we will be going there to win the games.”