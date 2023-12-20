Mansfield Town's home match with Doncaster Rovers is made all-ticket

Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League Two encounter at home to Doncaster Rovers on Friday 29 December has been made all-ticket (7.45pm kick-off).

In order to maximise the capacity of One Call Stadium, the decision to transfer to all-ticket means that tickets cannot be purchased on the day of the games but allows approximately 700 additional tickets to be made available for home supporters.

Supporters will be able to collect their tickets on the day of the match, however, purchases need to be completed in person at the ticket office or via telephone (01623 482 482, option 1) by 5pm on Thursday 28 December.