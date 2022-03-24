Mansfield Town's home game with Stevenage is given a new date
Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League Two fixture at home to Stevenage has been rearranged.
By Mark Duffy
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 6:19 pm
The match will now take place on Tuesday, April 26, with a 7.45pm kick-off.
The game had been originally scheduled for Saturday 19 March but was postponed due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases within the Stevenage squad and staff.
Tickets already purchased for the fixture will be automatically valid for the rearranged match.