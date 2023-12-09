Mansfield Town’s home clash with MK Dons postponed due to waterlogged pitch

Mansfield Town's home clash with MK Dons has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

One Call Stadium - waterlogged pitch.

A local referee was called to inspect the field of play this morning following torrential rain in Mansfield.

Despite the best endeavours by the club’s ground staff, which has included areas of the pitch being covered all week, the match has been postponed.

A rearranged date for the fixture will be announced in due course.

Stags already have an outstanding home game with Forest Green Rovers to rearrange after a previous postponement too.

Stags were desperate to get back into action after a 10 day break following two games in which they only managed one point.