Mansfield Town's highest earners ahead of summer re-jig, according to latest version of popular video game

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Nov 2023, 12:35 BST
Updated 18th May 2024, 11:30 BST
It was an amazing season for Stags.

After a 21 year absence from League One, Mansfield have returned with a bang.

They didn’t just win promotion, they won it in style with sikly football and goals aplenty leaving many highlights this season.

The focus now remains on improving the squad to faces the challenges of life in a better league.

That will of course all need to be done within a budget as Mansfield continue to develop with a sustainable football model.

But who were the current highest earners within Nigel Clough’s ranks this season? This is how popular game Football Manager reckons the club’s wage budget is allocated. (please note that per-week wages provided by the game may not be true to life and are for in-game purposes only).

FM24 weekly wage: £5k

1. Lewis Brunt (on loan from Leicester City)

FM24 weekly wage: £5k Photo: Cameron Smith

FM24 weekly wage: £4k

2. Aden Flint

FM24 weekly wage: £4k Photo: Chris Holloway

FM24 weekly wage: £4k

3. Christy Pym

FM24 weekly wage: £4k Photo: Pete Norton

FM24 weekly wage: £3k

4. Stephen Quinn

FM24 weekly wage: £3k Photo: Nathan Stirk

