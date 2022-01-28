Mansfield Town's Harry Charsley signs for Port Vale while defender makes Rochdale loan permanent
Mansfield Town have sold midfielder Harry Charsley to fellow League Two side Port Vale for an undisclosed fee.
Friday, 28th January 2022, 12:53 pm
Updated
Friday, 28th January 2022, 1:21 pm
The 25-year-old made 57 starts and 19 appearances from the substitutes’ bench for the Stags since signing in January 2020 following the expiration of his contract at Everton.
This season has seen Charsley feature 16 times for Stags, and he scored both goals in the recent win at Walsall having come off the substitutes’ bench.
Also leaving One Call Stadium is defender Corey O’Keeffe, 23, who has made a permanent move to Rochdale following a four-month loan spell.
O’Keeffe made 18 appearances for Mansfield since signing in the summer of 2020.