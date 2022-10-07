Mansfield Town's George Lapslie missed out on player of the month award to this former Stags player

Mansfield Town's George Lapslie was at the top of his game in September.

Lapslie shone through the month, scoring twice, winning two penalties and adding an assist.

But he was pipped to September’s POM honour by former Mansfield man Andy Cook, who bagged five goals in the month.

Cook said: “It’s an honour to take the award after what was a really good month for myself and us as a club on the field.

“Of course, it is always a joy to get on the scoresheet, and it’s great to have kept up my decent run of form through the early parts of the season, but the goals also meant a lot in getting us some important results, which is the most important thing.

“To have been able to celebrate five goals in three games with our supporters both home and away was really special, and has helped us climb the table quite nicely over the past four weeks or so.

“It has really given me an appetite for more, and I just want to keep scoring goals and helping the team as we work towards our aims for the season.”

The judging panel for the Sky Bet Player of the Month comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman; EFL Chief Executive Trevor Birch and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.