Mansfield Town's game with Stevenage is postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Mansfield will not now be able to play Stevenage on Saturday.

The visitors announced on Thursday night that an outbreak of COVID-19 amongst their players and staff had left them unsure whether they’d be able to fulfil the fixture.

Now, despite Mansfield saying earlier on Friday that they initially believed the game would still go ahead ‘in line with COVID-19 legislation’, the EFL have opted to postpone the match.

A statement on the Mansfield Town official website reads: “Stevenage has today advised the EFL it considers it is unable to fulfil this weekend’s fixture against Mansfield due to a lack of player availability.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As a result, the fixture on Saturday 19 March 2022, kick-off 3pm, will not take place as scheduled.

“The circumstances surrounding the fixture not being played will now be the subject of investigation in accordance with EFL Regulations.

"Mansfield Town has been in regular dialogue with the EFL and will await their findings of the investigation surrounding the circumstances of the postponement.