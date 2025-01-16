Mansfield Town's game with Lincoln City gets new half-term date

By Mark Duffy
Published 16th Jan 2025, 16:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Mansfield Town have confirmed that their home game with Lincoln City in EFL League One will take place on Tuesday, February 18 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The fixture was due to take place on Saturday, January 11 but was postponed due to both sides’ progression to the third round of the Emirates FA Cup, albeit Stags’ game with Wigan Athletic on that date was ultimately postponed and played three days later.

The Lincoln game will now take place during half-term week and come between Mansfield’s trip to Blackpool on February 15 and then the home game with Wrexham on Sunday, February 23.

Related topics:Lincoln CityLeague OneEFLWigan AthleticStagsMansfieldBlackpoolWrexham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice