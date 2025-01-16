Mansfield Town's game with Lincoln City gets new half-term date
Mansfield Town have confirmed that their home game with Lincoln City in EFL League One will take place on Tuesday, February 18 with a 7.45pm kick-off.
The fixture was due to take place on Saturday, January 11 but was postponed due to both sides’ progression to the third round of the Emirates FA Cup, albeit Stags’ game with Wigan Athletic on that date was ultimately postponed and played three days later.
