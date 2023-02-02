Mansfield Town's game at Northampton Town gets a new date
Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League Two encounter away to Northampton Town has been given a new date.
Originally postponed on Saturday, January 21 due to a frozen pitch, the game will now take place on Tuesday, March 14, with a 7.45pm kick-off.
Tickets purchased for the original game will be valid for the rearranged fixture.The match will also be available to watch live in the UK and abroad via iFollow Stags – the club’s premium online digital channel – for just £10.