Mansfield Town's game at Northampton Town gets a new date

Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League Two encounter away to Northampton Town has been given a new date.

By Mark Duffy
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Originally postponed on Saturday, January 21 due to a frozen pitch, the game will now take place on Tuesday, March 14, with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Tickets purchased for the original game will be valid for the rearranged fixture.The match will also be available to watch live in the UK and abroad via iFollow Stags – the club’s premium online digital channel – for just £10.

Stags will go to Northampton on March 14.
