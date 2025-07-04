Mansfield Town's game at Exeter City now has a lunchtime start

By Mark Duffy
Published 4th Jul 2025, 10:21 BST
The game at Exeter has been brought forward to lunchtime.
It’ll now be an even earlier start than expected for Mansfield Town fans making the very long trip down to Exeter on August 16.

The match will now kick off at 12.30pm and be screened live on Sky Sports+.

It will be the Stags’ third away trip of the 25/26 season as they head to Devon following the first match of the league campaign at Burton and then a short journey to local rivals Chesterfield in the Carabao Cup, with a home game against Doncaster Rovers on August 9 also on the schedule prior to the Exeter battle.

Ticket details will be announced in due course.

