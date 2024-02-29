News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town's clashes with Wrexham and Colchester United to be shown live on Sky TV

Mansfield Town’s Sky Bet League Two encounter away to Wrexham on Good Friday has been selected for live television broadcast on Sky Sports.
By Mark Duffy
Published 29th Feb 2024, 16:20 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 16:28 GMT
The match at the STōK Cae Ras on 29 March will kick-off at 3pm as originally scheduled.

It will be the second live fixture for Mansfield on Sky Sports in a week, with the match at home to Colchester United on Saturday 23 March will also being televised with a 12.30pm kick-off.

