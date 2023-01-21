The pitch at Sixfields was deemed unplayable due to frost after a morning inspection and a new date will now need to be arranged.

Stags are chasing Northampton, who are in the third and final automatic promotion spot.

Mansfield already have to find a new date for their postponed home clash with Grimsby Town.

Referee Geoff Eltringham tests the pitch during an inspection as the game is called off prior to the Sky Bet League Two between Northampton Town and Mansfield Town at Sixfields. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Much of the local sport also fell to the heavy frost.

Stags have also learned that their final game of the season away at Colchester will now be played on Monday, 10th May (12.30pm) to avoid clashing with the Coronation of King Charles on the scheduled Saturday.

