News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Mansfield Town’s big game at Northampton Town is frozen off

Mansfield Town’s big game away to promotion rivals Northampton Town this afternoon has been postponed.

By John Lomas
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The pitch at Sixfields was deemed unplayable due to frost after a morning inspection and a new date will now need to be arranged.

Stags are chasing Northampton, who are in the third and final automatic promotion spot.

Hide Ad

Mansfield already have to find a new date for their postponed home clash with Grimsby Town.

Referee Geoff Eltringham tests the pitch during an inspection as the game is called off prior to the Sky Bet League Two between Northampton Town and Mansfield Town at Sixfields. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Much of the local sport also fell to the heavy frost.

Stags have also learned that their final game of the season away at Colchester will now be played on Monday, 10th May (12.30pm) to avoid clashing with the Coronation of King Charles on the scheduled Saturday.

Hide Ad
Sixfield shrouded in fog prior to the game being called of due to a frozen pitch during the Sky Bet League Two between Northampton Town and Mansfield Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Northampton TownStagsSixfieldsMansfield