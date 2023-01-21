Mansfield Town’s big game at Northampton Town is frozen off
Mansfield Town’s big game away to promotion rivals Northampton Town this afternoon has been postponed.
The pitch at Sixfields was deemed unplayable due to frost after a morning inspection and a new date will now need to be arranged.
Stags are chasing Northampton, who are in the third and final automatic promotion spot.
Mansfield already have to find a new date for their postponed home clash with Grimsby Town.
Much of the local sport also fell to the heavy frost.
Stags have also learned that their final game of the season away at Colchester will now be played on Monday, 10th May (12.30pm) to avoid clashing with the Coronation of King Charles on the scheduled Saturday.