Ticket sales are predicted to be close to selling out for Stags’ eagerly awaited contest against Mark Hughes’ Bantams.

Nigel Clough’s Mansfield currently boast the best home record in the country as the Amber and Blue aim to maintain a 100 per cent record at One Call Stadium.

One Call Stadium - all-ticket this Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In order to maximise the capacity of One Call Stadium, the decision to transfer to all-ticket means that tickets cannot be purchased on the day of the above-mentioned fixture, but allows an increased number of tickets to be made available for supporters.

Supporters will be able to collect their tickets on the day of the game, however, purchases need to be completed in person at the ticket office or via telephone by 5pm the day before the match.

Tickets are also available for purchase online via www.stagstickets.co.uk until midnight on Friday, 9th September.

Tickets can be purchased by the following means:

Online via www.stagstickets.co.uk until midnight on the day before the game.

In person at the ticket office at One Call Stadium until 5pm on the day before the game.

Via telephone (01623 482 482, option 1), until 5pm on the day before the game.