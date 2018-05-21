Your chance to sponsor Stags’ North Stand next season

Mansfield Town are inviting businesses or individuals to join their ‘200 Club’ which gives you a chance of sponsoring the North Stand for next season.

The club can be joined for just £200 and all participants will be entered into a draw before the start of the season for exclusive sponsorship of the stand.

The lucky winner will be drawn by chairman John Radford on a night to be confirmed prior to the start of the season.

Stags’ commercial manager Paul Nyland said: “We’re really excited about our first exclusive business club at One Call Stadium.

“We know this will generate massive interest amongst local and even national businesses and brands.

“To have your name or company along the top of the North Stand is both rare and much-desired.

“We’re expecting a big demand to be a part of this exclusive club so I would advise companies or individuals to get in contact with me as soon as is possible either via telephone on 01623 483 482 (option 3) or via e-mail sales@mansfieldtown.net.”

Members of the ‘200 Club’ will also get one hospitality ticket for a home league game in 2018-19, company/individual recognition on www.mansfieldtown.net and match programme, monthly prize draws (including prizes such as signed Mansfield Town shirts, and hospitality) and invitations to special networking nights at One Call Stadium.