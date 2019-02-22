Young striker Jimmy Knowles impresses for Mansfield Town

Another of Mansfield Town’s up-and-coming youngsters has impressed manager David Flitcroft.

Sutton-born 17-year-old striker Jimmy Knowles was a substitute in Tuesday’s reserve defeat by Doncaster Rovers and Flitcroft said the ex-Forest youngster’s cameo performance had really enthused him.

“Young player Jimmy Knowles came on the field for the last 20 minutes and on a different day he could have had a hat-trick. He impressed me more than anyone,” said Flitcroft.

“He was an enthusiastic workaholic and just made it difficult for the defenders. He wanted to run

“The experienced players put a right shift in and the younger players absorbed that.”