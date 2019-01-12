Yeovil boss Darren Way on win at Mansfield Town: ‘I don’t think anyone expected us to get anything, but we did’

Yeovil Town boss Darren said no one had expected his side to get anything at Mansfield Town today so he was delighted to see their 10-game run without a win end with the 1-0 victory.

Jordan Green’s 19th minute strike and a string of saves by Chelsea loanee keeper Nathan Baxter saw them pull off a shock and Way said: “The players showed unbelievable character and resilience.

“You grow stronger in adversity and it’s been a good day for Yeovil Town.

“Everyone has worked hard behind the scenes at the club and that win rewards all the effort they’ve put in.”

He added: “We should have had a penalty at the start – we didn’t get it.

“You have to earn the right to make sure you regain control and I thought the players did that throughout.

“Mansfield is not an easy place to come to – their record speaks for itself.”

The pressure had certainly been mounting on Way as they struggled in recent weeks.

“The win was important for the players more than anything as the environment at YTFC had become a little bit toxic. That’s not a healthy environment,” he said.

“But our dressing room is good and the relationship I’ve got with the players is good, so nothing was going to upset that.

“We knew we were close to a win. But coming here today I don’t think anyone expected us to get anything, but we did. That’s football.”