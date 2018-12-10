Worries ease as Mansfield Town ace Bishop says shoulder injury is fine

It would appear influential Mansfield Town midfielder Neal Bishop will be fit for the weekend trip to Stevenage.

The veteran had to leave the field in pain with what appeared to be a serious shoulder injury just before the end of Saturday’s sparkling 2-0 home win over neighbours Notts County in which he had played a major part.

Boss David Flitcroft said afterwards they would be assessing the injury over the weekend, but Bishop said later on Twitter: “Thanks for messages. Injury is fine. Be ready to go next week. Great day’s work by everyone.”

Stags director Steve Hymas also mentioned the injury on social media, saying: “Dislocated shoulder. They popped it back in – he’s fine.”